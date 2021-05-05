Bellinger (lower leg) hasn't been cleared to run at full speed, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 25-year-old has progressed nicely through his hitting program and was expected to face live pitching last week, but his limited ability to run continues to cloud his return timeline. Bellinger should be considered week-to-week until he's cleared of any running restrictions.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Nearing live at-bats•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Plans to take BP on Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Takes part in light running•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with hairline fracture•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Unlikely for weekend series•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not yet running at full speed•