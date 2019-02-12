Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Unlikely to see much use in center
Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that he envisions Bellinger receiving most of his action at right field and first base in 2019, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Bellinger was most commonly used at first base in 2018, but he'll presumably be viewed as more of a backup option at that spot this season with Max Muncy ticketed to see most of the action there when the Dodgers are at full strength. After first base, Bellinger's second-most appearances came in center field, but with Roberts essentially labeling offseason pickup A.J. Pollock as an everyday player at that position, the 23-year-old now looks poised to spent the majority of his time in right. It's a development that shouldn't have any real impact on Bellinger's overall fantasy outlook, as he'll continue to maintain both first base and outfield eligibility in the majority of leagues.
