Dodgers' Corey Seager: Homers in second straight game

Seager went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a victory versus Miami on Wednesday.

Seager launched a 416-foot shot to center field in the first inning to plate two runs and notched another RBI with a single in the seventh. The 25-year-old began August with a whimper, going 5-for-31 with one RBI over the first nine games, but has turned things around to collect five hits in his last 13 at-bats with a pair of homers and five runs batted in.