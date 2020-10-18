Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's NLCS Game 6 win over the Braves.
Seager opened the scoring with a solo shot off Max Fried in the first inning, kicking off a three-run rally that would provide the Dodgers with all the runs they would need in their 3-1 win. The shortstop had an excellent regular season, hitting .307/.358/.585 with 15 homers in 52 games, and he's backed it up in the playoffs. He's homered six times in 11 games, scoring 13 runs and driving in 15 more while posting a .333/.396/.857 slash line.