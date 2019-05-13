Dodgers' Corey Seager: Socks grand slam
Seager went 1-for-3 against Washington on Sunday, driving in five runs with a grand slam and a sacrifice fly.
Seager's run-scoring flyball put the Dodgers on the board in the second inning, and he blew the game open with a bases-loaded blast to deep right field in the eighth. Seager has struggled out of the gate in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, so perhaps his big game Sunday is a step toward turning things around.
