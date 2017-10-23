Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will be on World Series roster

Seager (back) will be a part of the Dodgers' World Series roster, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old shortstop missed the Dodgers' five-game NLCS win over the Cubs while dealing with a back issue, but he's been ramping up his activities in recent days and appears to be good to go for the World Series after getting through a simulated game with no issues Monday. The Dodgers are expected to release their official roster prior to Game 1 on Tuesday, but his return would obviously provide a big boost. While Seager is expected to be included on the roster, it's still not a given that he'll start the first game of the series; Los Angeles could choose to use him as a high-leverage pinch hitter at first to avoid the possibility of him aggravating his back injury in the field.