Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will play simulated game Monday

Seager (back) is scheduled to take part in a simulated game Monday and hopes to receive clearance to return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Dodgers' World Series matchup with the Astros on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Seager didn't travel with the Dodgers during their five-game National League Championship Series win over the Cubs while contending with the back issue, but the Dodgers didn't miss a beat. Charlie Culberson started three of the games at shortstop and hit .511 and offered strong defense up the middle, while Chris Taylor started the other two games at the position en route to earning NLCS co-MVP honors. The return of Seager, who slashed .295/.375/.479 in his second full season in the big leagues, would still amount to an upgrade at the position, so the 23-year-old will look to prove that he's healthy Monday before the World Series gets underway. Seager has previously been able to run curves on the field, take ground balls and hit off a tee over the past couple of days, but the simulated game would represent the final hurdle he would need to clear in the recovery process.