Hudson (knee) has been throwing bullpen sessions but isn't close to a return, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Hudson is still making his way back from left knee surgery, and the team has zero intention of rushing him back before he's ready. The veteran right-hander remains without a firm timetable for a return.
More News
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Knee progressing slowly•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Late-April return 'doable'•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Making progress in rehab•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Won't pitch in Cactus League•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Could eventually work as closer•