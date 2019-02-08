May was extended an invitation to Dodgers' major-league spring training, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

May split the 2018 season between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tusla, posting a combined 3.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 122:29 K:BB over 23 starts. The 21-year-old will have the chance to showcase himself at big-league camp but will likely begin the season back at Tusla, though a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City early on wouldn't be surprising.