Dodgers' Dustin May: Receives big-league camp invite
May was extended an invitation to Dodgers' major-league spring training, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
May split the 2018 season between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tusla, posting a combined 3.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 122:29 K:BB over 23 starts. The 21-year-old will have the chance to showcase himself at big-league camp but will likely begin the season back at Tusla, though a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City early on wouldn't be surprising.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...
-
Player Rankings: 1-10
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 1-10 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 11-20
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 11-20 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 21-30
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 21-30 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 31-40
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 31-40 in our consensus...