Sheehan (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday before potentially facing live hitters later in the week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list ahead of the season-opening, two-game series against the Padres in South Korea last week, but he continues to progress in his throwing program. Sheehan will likely require multiple rehab appearances after facing live batters, so he's likely to be sidelined through the first few weeks of the season.