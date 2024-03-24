Sheehan (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday before potentially facing live hitters later in the week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list ahead of the season-opening, two-game series against the Padres in South Korea last week, but he continues to progress in his throwing program. Sheehan will likely require multiple rehab appearances after facing live batters, so he's likely to be sidelined through the first few weeks of the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: On IL with forearm injury•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Tosses bullpen session Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Will start season on IL•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: On track for domestic opener•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Managing general soreness•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Could begin season in rotation•