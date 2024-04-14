Sheehan (forearm) has been shut down from throwing by the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan has been trying to work his way back from a forearm injury that he suffered in mid-March, but manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that the right-hander has been shut down for the time being. Sheehan's arm hasn't been "responding the way the they've wanted it to" and it now appears unlikely that he'll have a shot at returning when eligible May 18.