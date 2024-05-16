Sheehan had season-ending right elbow UCL surgery Wednesday.
In April, Sheehan was trying to work his way back from a forearm injury that he suffered in mid-March. However, the 24-year-old was not able to respond the way the Dodgers had hoped. The righty was then shut down from throwing April 14 and will now officially be out for the remainder of the season.
