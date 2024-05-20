Sheehan revealed Monday that last week's right elbow surgery was an internal brace procedure, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The internal brace procedure typically allows for a shorter rehab than your traditional Tommy John surgery, although Sheehan noted Monday that he's been told to expect the rehab to last 13 months. That puts the young right-hander out until around the All-Star break next year.
