The Dodgers transferred Sheehan (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan's move to the 60-day IL created a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Nabil Crismatt, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. The right-hander will now be sidelined until at least May 18 as he continues to work his way back from right forearm inflammation.