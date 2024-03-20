The Dodgers placed Sheehan on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right forearm inflammation.
Manager Dave Roberts previously said Sheehan would begin the season on the injured list, but it's worth noting that he is dealing with a forearm injury rather than the general soreness he had previously reported. Sheehan will be out until at least April 3, but a longer absence may be in store.
