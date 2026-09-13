Sheehan is slated to start Sunday's game in Miami, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers toyed with the idea of deploying Sheehan behind an opener Sunday, but he'll instead make a second consecutive appearance as a starter following his promotion from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. Pitching for the big club for the first time since Aug. 2 on Monday, Sheehan twirled a gem in a win over the Reds, striking out 10 while yielding just one run on three hits and one walk across 5.2 innings. For the season, Sheehan has gone 5-8 with a 5.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 118:31 K:BB over 101 innings in 21 starts with Los Angeles.