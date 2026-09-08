Sheehan (5-8) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Reds on Monday.

Sheehan overcame an Elly De La Cruz home run in the second at-bat of the game, locking down the Reds' lineup pretty well after that. The 10 strikeouts matched Sheehan's season high, set April 24 versus the Cubs. In the majors this year, he has a 5.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 118:31 K:BB through 101 innings over 21 starts. Sheehan has a path to starts until Roki Sasaki (finger) returns, and perhaps beyond that if he sticks as the sixth man in the rotation through the end of the regular season. Sheehan's next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Marlins.