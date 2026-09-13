Sheehan did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Sheehan dominated the Marlins, generating 14 swinging strikes on 81 pitches and allowing just four hard-hit balls. The 26-year-old has pitched well since rejoining the Dodgers on Monday, allowing just one earned run over 11.2 innings with an impressive 15:2 K:BB. He owns a 4.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 132:32 K:BB across 107 frames this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.