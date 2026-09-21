Sheehan did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out nine over 5.1 scoreless innings of bulk relief against the Giants.

Entering in the second inning after Jack Dreyer, Sheehan was dominant in bulk relief, allowing just two batters to reach on his watch. The 26-year-old has looked phenomenal in three September starts, permitting just one run over 17 innings with a 24:3 K:BB. On the year, the right-hander owns a 5-8 record with a 4.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 132:33 K:BB in 112.1 innings (23 appearances). With several moving parts in the Dodgers rotation, it remains to be seen if Sheehan will make another regular-season start, but if he does, it'll likely come on the road against the Giants over the weekend.