Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Sheehan (upper body) will start the 2024 season on the Dodgers' injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sheehan was set to compete with Gavin Stone for a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation. Sheehan will not be available for at least the domestic opener and the duration of his IL stint has yet to be determined. He appeared in 13 games for the Dodgers last season and posted a 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 64:26 K:BB over 60.1 innings.