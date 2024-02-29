Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Sheehan (general soreness) should throw plyo balls soon and is expected to be ready for the team's domestic Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan has been slowed with what the club has referred to merely as general body soreness. While he might not be ready for the Dodgers' March 20-21 series in South Korea versus the Padres, there's a good chance he wasn't going to pitch in either of those two games, anyway. The team's March 28 opener back in Los Angeles is the real target and Sheehan seems to be on track to reach it. The young right-hander has a good chance to be part of the rotation, at least initially, while Walker Buehler (elbow) eases back into things.