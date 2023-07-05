Sheehan allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings, taking a no-decision Tuesday versus the Pirates.

Sheehan had allowed just five total runs over his first 17 major-league innings. He gave up a two-run double in the first inning and then ran into more trouble in the fourth before he was relieved by Caleb Ferguson. Sheehan has showed promise so far, posting a 4.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB through 20.2 innings over four starts. He'll likely have extra time to reset from this poor outing, as he's not likely to pitch again before the All-Star break.