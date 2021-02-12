Romero has been invited to the Dodgers' big-league camp, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Romero signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers this offseason after pitching internationally for the past two campaigns. Prior to going abroad, he had limited success as a reliever in five seasons at the big-league level, racking up a 5.12 ERA with 156 strikeouts across 146 innings. While the Dodgers have a fairly full bullpen depth chart, Romero will hope to latch on as a depth option and make the team out of spring training.