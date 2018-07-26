Romero elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Royals last weekend.

Since Romero was not claimed off waivers, he will be able to latch on with a team of his choosing following this move. Across eight big-league outings this year, he's struggled to the tune of a 12.60 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 10 innings of relief split between Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Washington.

