Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sitting Tuesday

Hernandez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Hernandez sits for just the second time in the last 15 games. After starting the season hitting .316/.403/.596 over his first 17 games, he's slumped to a .163/.236/.313 line over the last 24. Chris Taylor gets the start at second base.

