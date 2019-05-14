Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sitting Tuesday
Hernandez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Hernandez sits for just the second time in the last 15 games. After starting the season hitting .316/.403/.596 over his first 17 games, he's slumped to a .163/.236/.313 line over the last 24. Chris Taylor gets the start at second base.
