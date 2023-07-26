Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Freeman has four homers, eight RBI and five multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, bouncing back from a quiet stretch right after the All-Star break. The first baseman has already matched his homer total from last year (21), doing so in 100 games this season compared to 159 contests in 2022. He's slashing a stellar .328/.410/.584 with 71 RBI, 87 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 35 doubles and two triples while working as the Dodgers' usual No. 2 hitter.