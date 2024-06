Freeman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 11-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Freeman helped Los Angeles' offense get off to a fast start with his three-run blast in the first inning. The long ball extended his modest hitting streak to five games, during which he has slashed .389/.455/.889 with two homers, five RBI, five runs and two steals. Freeman has four home runs over his past 15 contests, matching the amount of homers he hit across his initial 49 games of the campaign.