Freeman went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run against Pittsburgh in a loss Wednesday.

Freeman has been much less active on the basepaths this season -- he's attempted just four steals (with three successes) after going 23-for-24 last year. That 2023 performance was likely an aberration, as the 23 thefts were 10 more than his previous career-high mark. Freeman's other numbers are mostly down so far this season as well, but he's still been quite productive with a .294/.397/.476 slash line, seven homers, 17 doubles, 35 RBI and and 36 runs through 63 contests.