Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Freeman (ankle) will be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freeman has not played any rehab games, but he's been taking live batting practice the last few days and will be thrown back into the lineup this weekend against the Cubs. The veteran first baseman has been out since late March after tweaking his surgically repaired right ankle when he slipped in the shower.