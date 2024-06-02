Freeman went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, three walks, two RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Freeman went yard in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The three walks he drew Sunday matched his total of free passes from his previous 13 games. Freeman's at a 13.4 percent walk rate on the year, to go along with an equally impressive 16.0 percent walks rate. The first baseman has a .293/.399/.477 slash line with seven homers, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored, two steals, 16 doubles and two triples over 61 contests. While his numbers are down pretty much across the board, Freeman remains one of the most consistent hitters in baseball in the heart of a powerful lineup.