Freeman went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and three runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Rangers.

Freeman's big hit of the night came in the sixth when he went back-to-back with Shohei Ohtani as part of a four-homer inning for the Dodgers. Freeman now has multiple hits in four of nine games this month to go along with three home runs after he totaled just six homers through the end of May. His .401 on-base percentage currently ranks fifth in all of baseball, as he's slashing .297/.401/.498 with 30 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 43 runs and a 39:49 BB:K in 299 plate appearances.