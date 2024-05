Freeman went 5-for-8 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets.

The first baseman reached base three times in each contest, but most of his production came in the matinee, including a two-run shot off Jorge Lopez in the 10th inning. Freeman is heating up again, slashing .333/.381/.590 over the last 10 games with four doubles, two homers, five runs and nine RBI.