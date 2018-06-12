Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws off bullpen mound

Ryu (groin) threw off a bullpen mound Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging step for the lefty, who has been on the shelf since May 3 with a left groin strain. Ryu, who was recently shifted to the 60-day DL, isn't eligible to return until July 2.

