Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Will start NLDS Game 1
Ryu will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The assumption was ace Clayton Kershaw would take the mound for Game 1, but manager selected Ryu to take the hill instead as Kershaw gets Game 2. Ryu pitched fantastic since coming off the disabled list in mid-August with a 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 53:5 K:BB over 52.2 innings.
