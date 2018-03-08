Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Competing for left field job
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's spring training victory over the Angels.
2017 was a lost season for the 25-year-old slugger after he was removed from the starting center field job due to a combination of poor performance (.212/.331/.407 in 323 plate appearances), a concussion and the emergence of Chris Taylor. Pederson enters the 2018 campaign with no guarantees of playing time, and a trio of viable candidates to compete with for the Dodgers' starting left field job. He has struggled through his first 26 spring at-bats (.160/.192/.240), but there is plenty of time for him to turn things around and get back in this race. If Pederson can't edge out any of Matt Kemp, Andrew Toles or Alex Verdugo, then he would find himself in a bench role or back in the minors, two scenarios that would wipe out almost all of his fantasy value.
