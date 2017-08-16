Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out vs. lefty
Pederson is out of Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
He takes a seat with lefty Carlos Rodon on the mound. Chris Taylor gets the start in center field and Enrique Hernandez starts in left field as the Dodgers flood the lineup with right-handed hitters.
