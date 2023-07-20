Urias (7-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out two.

Urias struggled out of the gate Wednesday, issuing a walk to Anthony Santander with one out in the bottom of the first before surrendering three consecutive hits, along with a two-run double to Ramon Urias to top things off and put the Orioles up 4-2. The lefty continued to struggle en route to allowing a career-high eight earned runs on the day. Urias has now allowed at least five runs in three of his last five starts, producing two or fewer strikeouts in each of those losses.