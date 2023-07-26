Urias allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Urias responded to last week's poor outing versus the Orioles with a partial bounce-back against another AL East opponent. While it was far from his sharpest work, Urias was able to earn his third quality start in five outings in July. The southpaw is now at a 4.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77:19 K:BB over 81.1 innings through 15 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics early next week.