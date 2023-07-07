Urias (6-5) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win Thursday over the Pirates.

Urias gave up five runs over three innings in his return from a hamstring injury, but he was much sharper in his second start back. The southpaw threw 59 of 88 pitches for strikes to pick up a quality start. He's now at a 4.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB through 64.1 innings over 12 starts this season. He's had a couple of rough patches in the first half, so he'll be looking for a longer stretch of consistently good pitching after the All-Star break.