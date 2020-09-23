Turner (hamstring) hopes to return to the lineup Wednesday against Oakland, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said the team will see how Turner's hamstring responds Wednesday before making a decision on the lineup. He missed 14 games with a strained left hamstring and was then scratched Tuesday with a cramp in the same hamstring. While making Turner the full-time designated hitter could be one route to go during this final week, Roberts said the goal is for him to be able to play the field, at least on a part-time basis.