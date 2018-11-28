Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Expects to resume workouts soon

Jansen (chest) is expected to start working out Monday at Dodger Stadium following heart surgery earlier this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Everything seems to be going as planned for Jansen following his procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat, so there shouldn't be any concern over his status heading into this upcoming spring. Aside from facing live hitters, he's been cleared to resume all baseball activities. In addition, Jansen spoke to MLB Network on Wednesday morning and emphasized that he won't have any problems pitching in the high-altitude conditions of Colorado in the future while mentioning that he will receive fluids each day the team is in Denver to make sure he's hydrated. All in all, Jansen said he's feeling great and is excited to get his heart rate up by getting back on the field next week. He should be considered one of the top ninth-inning options in 2019 and beyond.