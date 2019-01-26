Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Feeling normal after heart surgery
Jansen threw his first off-season bullpen session Thursday and is feeling normal following November heart surgery, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Reports earlier in the offseason suggested things were going well for Jansen following a procedure to fix his irregular heartbeat, and it appears that things are continuing to trend in the right direction. Jansen is off his heart medication and does not expect to be affected by the issue moving forward. Assuming the problems don't resurface, expect him to continue being one of the top closers in the game in 2019.
