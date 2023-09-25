Lynn allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision over the Giants on Sunday.

This was Lynn's third straight win, and his second quality start in his last five outings. He limited the damage to a two-run home run by LaMonte Wade in the fifth inning. Lynn is at a 5.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 187:63 K:BB through 177.2 innings over 31 starts between the Dodgers and the White Sox this year. He's projected for a road rematch with the Giants to finish his regular season, and he'll likely be in the Dodgers' postseason rotation.