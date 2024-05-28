Lynn (2-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Reds.
All three runs against Lynn came in the first two innings but he was able to settle in to deliver a quality start. He's thrown six frames in each of his last two outings after failing to do so in his previous five starts. The veteran righty is 1-3 with a 4.39 ERA over his last five appearances. On the year, Lynn owns a 53:23 K:BB and a 3.45 ERA through 57.1 innings. His next start is expected to be in Philadelphia.
