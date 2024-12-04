Lynn has lost 20 pounds this offseason after dealing with nagging right knee issues during the 2024 season, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

Lynn was limited to just 117.1 innings in 2024, which was his lowest full-season total other than in 2016 when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 37-year-old went on the injured list twice with knee problems and decided he needed to drop some weight to take pressure of his knee if he wanted to continue pitching. A free agent, Lynn said he's been "surprised by the number of teams that have called" this offseason to express interest in signing him. The righty held a 3.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 109:44 K:BB in 117.1 innings across 23 starts for the Cardinals this past season.