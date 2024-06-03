Lynn gave up four runs, all unearned, on three hits and two walks while striking out four over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Sunday.

An error by the usually sure-handed Masyn Winn in the second inning ultimately allowed two runs to score. In the fifth, Lynn and catcher Ivan Herrera each committed an error as well, allowing the Phillies to generate another two runs. Since the Cardinals' defense let him down, Lynn will avoid any damage on his ERA, which is now at 3.23 on the year after this short outing. He's allowed at least four runs in four of his last six starts, which is the more concerning issue at hand. Lynn also has a poor 1.34 WHIP and 57:25 K:BB through 61.1 innings. The veteran right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies.