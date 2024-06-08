Lynn did not factor into the decision in Friday's 8-5 win over the Rockies, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six.
Lynn entered this start on a roll, tossing a 0.56 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 16 innings in his last three starts, but couldn't control a shaky Colorado lineup. This marks the fifth time the 37-year-old veteran has allowed four earned runs in an outing this year. His ERA now stands at 3.58 with a 1.38 WHIP in 65.1 innings. Lynn is scheduled to make his next start at home against Pittsburgh.
