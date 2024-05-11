Lynn (1-1) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against Milwaukee. He had five strikeouts.

Lynn cruised through the Brewers order once -- going nine up, nine down in his first three innings. However, the wheels fell off in the fifth inning as the 36-year-old labored through two outs before receiving the hook. Matthew Liberatore provided no help as he allowed both inherited runners from Lynn to score. Lynn has struggled over his past four starts, pitching to the tune of a 5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB over 19.2 innings. He looks to bounce back in his next start on the road against the Angels.