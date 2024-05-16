Lynn (1-2) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over five frames.

Lynn got off to about as poor of a start as he could have asked for, surrendering a leadoff homer to Nolan Schanuel to open the game and failing to retire four of the first five batters he faced. All four runs allowed by Lynn came in the first inning, though he would actually allow the first two batters to reach in the second as well, before working his way out of the jam. The veteran right-hander has now allowed four earned runs in three consecutive starts and has not made it through six innings since April 16 against the Athletics (span of five starts).