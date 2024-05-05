Lynn came away with a no-decision Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks over five-plus innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the White Sox. He struck out four.

Facing the team he spent two-plus seasons with before getting dealt to the Dodgers last July, Lynn struggled to find the strike zone on a rainy day and exited the game after 94 pitches (53 strikes). The veteran right-hander has worked at least five innings in five straight outings, and this was the first time in 2024 he's been tagged for more than four runs. Lynn will take a 3.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB through 35.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come next week in Milwaukee.